‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 8:25 pm IST
'Miley Jab Hum Tum' actress Navina Bole tests Covid positive

Mumbai, Sep 29 : TV actress Navina Bole on Tuesday announced on social media that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

Taking to Instagram, Navina posted a few throwback pictures of her and emphasised on feeling confident in one’s own skin. She added her health update in post script.

“Feeling sexy is a woman’s birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I am #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering . . #needyourprayers !! P.s – these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome ,” Navina wrote.

Navina is best known for her glamorous role in the TV show “Miley Jab Hum Tum”, starring Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Mohit Sehgal and Rati Pandey.

READ:  Pangolin smuggler from Gujarat nabbed in UP

Sending best wishes to Navina, Rati commented: “You are a strong woman I know. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 29th September 2020 8:25 pm IST
Back to top button