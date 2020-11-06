Milind Soman booked for obscenity over nude beach pic

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 11:29 pm IST
Panaji, Nov 6 : The South Goa district police on Friday booked model-actor Milind Soman for obscenity, days after a nude photograph of the former supermodel taken while running on a Goa beach went viral.

A Goa Police spokesperson said that an FIR under Section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, has been registered against Soman.

“The FIR has been registered at the Colva police station in South Goa district,” the spokesperson said.

On November 4, Soman had uploaded a photo on Twitter showing him running nude on a Goa beach on his 55th birthday with the caption, “Happy birthday to me Y…55 and running ! Y”. @5Earthy.”

