Milind Soman tests positive for COVID-19

By Mansoor|   Updated: 25th March 2021 9:16 pm IST
Photo: Actor Millind Soman (Source: Twitter/Milind Usha Soman)

Mumbai: Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. 

The 55-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. 

“Tested positive. #Quarantine,” Soman wrote. 

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series “Paurashpur”, which started streaming in December.

Earlier in the day, actor R Madhavan also said he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was “recovering well”.

Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections, taking the tally to 3,74,611.

Source: PTI

