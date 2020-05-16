menu
Militant hideout busted in J-K, five arrested

Posted by Qayam Published: May 16, 2020, 1:59 pm IST
Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout and arrested five militant associates in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A militant hideout in Arizal area of the central Kashmir district was busted by the security personnel, a police official said.

He said five militant associates identified as Zahoor Wani, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the hideout, the official said, adding a case has been registered.

Source: PTI

