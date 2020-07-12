Militant killed in encounter in J-K”s Baramulla

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 2:30 pm IST
Encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4 am on Sunday when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant has been killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details were awaited.

Source: PTI
Categories
Kashmir
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close