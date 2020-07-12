Militant killed in encounter in J-K”s Baramulla

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation around midnight in Reban area of Sopore town following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter around 4 am on Sunday when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, one militant has been killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details were awaited.

Source: PTI