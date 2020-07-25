Militant killed in encounter near Srinagar

Encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with the security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh area in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The forces retaliated when the ultras fired upon them. A militant was killed in the gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the militant was being ascertained. The operation is going on and further details were awaited, he added.

Source: PTI
