Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the operation is on and further details are awaited.

