Militants attack maternity ward in Kabul hospital

Siasat.com

Kabul: Militants attacked a maternity ward at the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul, Afghansitan. Mothers, newborn babies and nurses were among the victims, BBC reported.

A maternity ward in the hospital is run by the international medical charity Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) and some of those working there are foreigners.

An eyewitness said the attackers fired indiscriminately inside the hospital. The three attackers, who reportedly had gained access dressed as police officers, were all killed by security personnel after a battle lasting for hours.

The attack took place at about 10:00 (05:30 GMT) on Tuesday. Locals said they heard two blasts and then gunfire. One doctor who fled during the assault told that there were about 140 people in the hospital. Afghan Special Forces rescued 100 women and children, including three foreigners.

Nobody has claimed the responsibility yet. Taliban have denied any involvement.

In another incident in Kabul, a police commander’s funeral procession in Nangarhar was attacked with bombs that killed at least 26 people. The Islamic State (IS) group has accepted the responsibility of the attack.

President Ashraf Ghani has accused the militants of ignoring his repeated calls to stop violence. He ordered to resume the o operations against the Taliban and other groups.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.