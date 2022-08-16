Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: Militants killed a local Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police sources said the militants fired at Sunil Kumar, son of Arjun Nath, and his brother Pitambar alias Pinto in the Chotigam village of Shopian district.

Also Read Kashmiri Pandit employees appeal to MPs to support relocation demands

“Sunil Kumar died on the spot while his brother Pitambar alias Pinto was shifted to hospital.

“The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the village to nab the assassins,” sources said.

Reports said that both the brothers were non-migrants and were living in their ancestral village when the killers struck.