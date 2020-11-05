Military joint services drill ‘Bull Strike’ ends at Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, Nov 5 : A joint services three-day exercise code named ‘Bull Strike’, involving the three Services components of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) ended on Thursday.

Indian Army’s Parachute Brigade, Marcos and Special Forces were part of the exercise that happened between November 3 and November 5 2020 at the remotely located Teressa Island, in the strategically important Nicobar Group of Islands.

“The exercise was carried out to validate and rehearse operational plans and contingencies in a realistic tactical setting under the overall command and control of Andaman and Nicobar Command, the only joint services operational command of the defence forces of the India,” Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The major training activities comprised combat free fall and para drop from strategic lift aircraft C-130 by a company of Para Commandos from the mainland, action by Marcos of Indian Navy and Special Heli Borne Operations (SHBO) by the Indian Army Ghatak Platoons.

As part of the exercise, troops of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force of Andaman and Nicobar Command were mobilised for amphibious landing, in close co-ordination with the para drop of Special Forces. Ground-based manoeuvres, tactics and procedures for joint operations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were rehearsed.

The exercise focused on enhancing inter-operability and synergy among the three Services, to maximise combat potential. In addition, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Medical Evacuation procedures were perfected by participating troops.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command witnessed the exercise on the final day and addressed troops, complimenting them for achieving high standards of training and exhorting them to maintain the highest state of operational readiness at all times.

