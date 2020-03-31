Milk supply in Hyderabad interrupted due to coronavirus scare

Hyderabad: Milk supply in Hyderabad has been interrupted due to coronavirus scare.

It is reported that on one hand, some delivery boys have stopped supplying the milk at the doorsteps, on the other, few gated communities have decided not to allow them.

Milk consumption decreased

Due to these hurdles in the supply, milk consumption in the city has come down from 30 lakh liters to 27 lakh liters per day.

It may be mentioned that during the lockdown, delivery of bulk supplies to retailers and distributors is allowed only between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Recently, Managements of government-run dairies and private dairies met Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to discuss the timings.

Milk supply in Hyderabad: Exploring other options

In order to ensure that milk supply becomes normal, attempts are being made to explore various options including its delivery by Swiggy, BigBasket, etc.

