Millat Fund arranges burial of 16 dead bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat office received an application for the burial of six Muslim dead bodies from the Afzalgunj Police Station.

Apart from it, ten other applications were also received by the Siasat office from different Police Stations.

Under the supervision of Siasat News Editor Amer Ali Khan, the dead bodies were taken from the Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. Later, after the obligatory religious rituals, the dead bodies were laid to rest in the Kukatpally graveyard.

The funeral prayers were held in Osmania Hospital and led by Maulana Syed Khwaja Maazuddin Ashrafi. The invocation for forgiveness was recited by Syed Abdul Hafeez, the Imam of Jama Masjid Mohammedia in Kishanbagh.

Bushra Tabussam praised the services of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily under whose guardianship this noble work is being carried on for many years. She also expressed her gratitude towards the donors who had contributed to the Millat fund.

Renowned Islamic Scholar Mufti Khaleel Ahmed also praised the humanitarian works of the Siasat Office. He said the donors of the Millat Fund are praise-worthy because of their contributions the burial of the dead bodies takes place. Zahid Ali Khan thanked Shaikh Abdul Aziz and nearby residents for their co-operation in the burial of the dead bodies in the graveyard.