Millat Fund arranges burial of dead bodies

Hyderabad: The Siasat office has received applications from various Police Stations including the Secunderabad Market P.S for the burial of Muslim dead bodies. A total of 9 Muslim dead bodies were taken from the Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

The funeral prayers of the dead bodies were led by Mufti Syed Shah Nooruddin Qadri of Jama Masjid Arafat, Yakutpura while Islamic Scholar Syed Saleemuddin prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased persons. The burial of the dead bodies took place in the Kukatpally graveyard.

On this occasion, another Islamic Scholar Syed Iftekaruddin Quadri recollected that way back in 2003 when this noble act was started by the Millat fund, his father had the distinction of leading the funeral prayers of the Muslim dead bodies.

Bushra Tabassum, Sofia Khan, Mannan Khan, and others acknowledged the donors of the Millat fund and prayed for them to Allah (SWT).

Meanwhile, the Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan thanked the caretaker of the Kukatpally graveyard Shaik Abdul Aziz for his co-operation in the burial of the Muslim dead bodies.