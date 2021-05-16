Millat Fund arranges burial of Muslim dead body

Hyderabad: Millat Fund arranged the burial of a Muslim dead body after the incharge of the hospital in Alwal Church Home sent a request to the News Editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan.

On the instructions of the Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily Zahid Ali Khan, the dead body was collected and was buried at the Secunderabad graveyard. The funeral prayer was held in the graveyard and led by Moulana Mohammed Osman.

On this occasion, Bushra Tabussam a resident of Secunderabad said when everyone in the city is celebrating Eid festival, the burial of the Muslim dead bodies was taking place.

Sofiya Khan and Mohammed Mohsin Khan said the Siasat office had performed the last rites of 28 Muslim dead bodies in the last one month.

Syed Abdul Mannan and Mohammed Abdul Jaleel prayed for the forgiveness of the departing soul.

