Millat Fund distributes aid to Delhi riot victims

New Delhi Millat Fund Relief team of Siasat Urdu Daily during investigation came to know that miscreants shamelessly looted the shops of the Muslims. A shop owner told that he incurred a loss of 15-20 lacs. He said that he needs at least’s 10 lacs for the reconstruction of the shops.

It may be mentioned that Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Saisat Urdu Daily has announced to extend financial assistance to the Delhi Riot Victims. In this charitable activity, Faiz e Aam trust also collaborated. Secretary of the trust informed that so far that the trust has collected donations to the tune of Rs 38,93,900, whereas Siasat Millat Fund has collected nearly Rs 42 lac.

Faiz e Aam trust has decided to help those whose business activities have been most affected so that they could be on their own. The donors Siasat’sMillat Fund and Faiz e Aam trust know very well that both these organisations are trustworthy and they will not leave any stone unturned to extend relief to the victims.

Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily has been collecting details of the losses caused to the Muslims during the communal riots.

After assessing the needs, relief will be distributed on the basis of the report.

Source: PTI

