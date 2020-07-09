Millat Fund distributes Rs 31,54,000 among Delhi riot victims

Hyderabad: 53 lives were lost in Delhi riots, majority of whom belonged to minority community. People belonging to minority community lost properties worth lakhs of rupees. Several houses, shops, godowns and vehicles were looted and burnt to ashes, as a result those who were well off yesterday became penniless today. In this situation Siasat Millat fund headed by Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Faiz-a-Aam Trust headed by its secretary Mr Iftekhar Husain geared up to provide financial help to the victims.

Also Read Millat Fund, Faiz e Aam receive donations for Delhi riots victims

On the advice of Mr Zahid Ali Khan, managing editor Siasat Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan visited Delhi and took stock of the losses suffered by the community. He stayed in the national capital from March 16 to March 21 and took review of the losses. He met with the victims and assured them that Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust are there to provide them financial help.

In this connection, a virtual meeting of Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust under the chairmanship of Zahid Ali Khan was held. The meeting was attended by secretary Faiz-a-Aam trust, Mr Rizwan Haider, Dr Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan.

During the meeting, Mr Zahid Ali Khan informed that Rs 45,83,375 were collected for the victims of Delhi riots. A total of Rs 31,54,000 were deposited in the accounts of the victims. Remaining Rs 14,29,375 will be distributed among the affected persons by the end of July.

Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam trust worked in collaboration for the affected persons of Delhi riots. Faiz-e-Aam Trust collected Rs. 54,36,960 in the form of donations, of which the Trust distributed Rs 16,93,000 among the victims and the remaining amount will be distributed shortly. Both Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust together collected Rs 1,00,20,335 for the Delhi riot victims.

Source: Siasat news