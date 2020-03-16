Millat Fund, Faiz e Aam receive donations for Delhi riots victims

Hyderabad: A mass scale communal riots broke out in Delhi. Millat Fund of Siasat Urdu Daily and Faiz e Aam trust had made an appeal to people to donating generously for the victims of the Delhi riots.

A meeting took place which was attended by Mr Zahid Ali Khan, Editor Siasat Urdu Daily and Mr Iftekhar Hussein, Secretary Faiz e Aam trust, Dr Shaukat Ali Mirza, President Helping Hand, Dr Maqdoom Mohiuddeen and Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Daily.

Mr Iftekhar Hussain told that Faiz e Aam trust has always been in the forefront to help the victims of communal riots and natural calamities. It has worked in collaboration with the Millat Fund of Siasat. Mr Zahid Ali Khan announced that through Millat Fund, the Rehabilitation work of Delhi riot victims will be taken up.

Till 14th March, Millat Fund and Faiz e Aam trust received donations to the tune of Rs 54,44,201.

It was disclosed in the meeting that so far, 75 applications have been received for financial assistance. A delegation of Millat Fund led by Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and trustees of the Faiz e Aam trust will visit Delhi to assess the quantum of relief to be given to the victims.

Financial aid will be distributed by Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Mr Iftekhar Hussain. It was felt that top priority should be given to the rehabilitation work and to help the victims to start their business afresh.

Mr Zahid Ali Khan thanked Allah SWT for his grace.