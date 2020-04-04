menu
Millennial doctors from Hyderabad step up together to help

Posted by News Desk Updated: April 04, 2020, 7:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: During this tense lockdown period, demand for doctors has been surging as people strive to steer clear of the coronavirus infection and also get other medical assistance with hospitals devoting their efforts to fighting COVID.

To fulfill this demand, a group of five doctors from the city has taken to the internet on which they perform their duties via WhatsApp and phone calls help people.

If used well, then technology has the ability to enable doctors to perform duties via WhatsApp, especially in case of emergencies.

“Some health issues can be resolved and medical assistance can be provided on call over calls as there are restrictions amidst the lockdown.” said the doctors.

Below is the list of doctors that can be contacted:

WhatsApp

Fawad Ali
MD Internal Medicine
+919885658585
Consultant Physician & Diabetologist

WhatsApp

Asrar Iqbal
MD Pediatrics
+919030894837
Paediatrician

WhatsApp

Abrar Kareem
MD Internal Medicine
+919849494904
Consultant Physician

WhatsApp

Asad Saberi
MS, FACS
+919949999211
Ophthalmologist

WhatsApp

Altamash Zubair
MD Dermatology
+918897155324
Skin Specialist

