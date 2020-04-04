Millennial doctors from Hyderabad step up together to help

Hyderabad: During this tense lockdown period, demand for doctors has been surging as people strive to steer clear of the coronavirus infection and also get other medical assistance with hospitals devoting their efforts to fighting COVID.

To fulfill this demand, a group of five doctors from the city has taken to the internet on which they perform their duties via WhatsApp and phone calls help people.

If used well, then technology has the ability to enable doctors to perform duties via WhatsApp, especially in case of emergencies.

“Some health issues can be resolved and medical assistance can be provided on call over calls as there are restrictions amidst the lockdown.” said the doctors.

Below is the list of doctors that can be contacted:

WhatsApp Fawad Ali

MD Internal Medicine

+919885658585

Consultant Physician & Diabetologist

WhatsApp Asrar Iqbal

MD Pediatrics

+919030894837

Paediatrician

WhatsApp Abrar Kareem

MD Internal Medicine

+919849494904

Consultant Physician

WhatsApp Asad Saberi

MS, FACS

+919949999211

Ophthalmologist

WhatsApp Altamash Zubair

MD Dermatology

+918897155324

Skin Specialist

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.