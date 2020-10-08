MIM contesting Bihar elections on BJP’s directions: Digvijaya Singh

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Asadduddin Owaisi-led Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AI-MIM) is contesting Bihar elections to hurt the Congress-RJD alliance on the directions of the BJP.

Owaisi will contest the Bihar Assembly elections as an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Janvadi Party (Socialist). Sharing a report on the same, Singh wrote on Twitter: “Owaisi is contesting Bihar elections on the directions of the BJP to hurt RJD-Congress alliance. I have been proved right again. BJP and Owaisi are two sides of the same coin.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi hit out at the Congress, castigating it for contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections together with AIMIM but later joining hands with the Shiv Sena, “the demolishers of the Babri mosque”, and forming a coalition government in the western state.

“Congress shall not teach us secularism,” the Hyderabad MP was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also blamed the RJD for the rise of the BJP in Bihar, and dismissed suggestions that his party was in the election arena in the state to split secular votes and help the saffron party.