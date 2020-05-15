MIM MLA removes barricades on flyover, BJP demands action

Hyderabad: AIMIM Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala on Friday kicked off a controversy after he reportedly flouted lockdown norms by forcing the police to open the Dabeerpura fly over bridge in old city. In order to make effective lockdown, the police and GHMC have closed down the flyover bridge.

The purported video which has gone viral on social media, depicts MIM MLA forcing the police constable posted at the flyover entrance to remove the barricades. After the removal of barricades, the traffic has taken a pace at the Dabeerpura fly over.

The action of MIM MLA Ahmed Balala has come under sharp criticism from the lone BJP legislator from Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh. The BJP MLA has alleged that, though COVID-cases are increasing rapidly in GHMC limits but the action of MIM MLA is highly deplorable.

Raja Singh has demanded police to immediately register a case under the relevant sections for breaking the lockdown rules.

