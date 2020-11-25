MIM-TRS enlisting illegal immigrants as voters: Smriti Irani

Hyderabad, Nov 25 : Union minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that the ‘unholy’ alliance of the TRS-MIM is enlisting illegal immigrants in Hyderabad as voters for their political gains.

She said that leaders of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) misused their political positions to include Rohingya Muslims in the voter list. She claimed that two television channels have shown how the MIM leaders used their letterheads to ensure that illegal immigrants are included in the voter list.

The Central Minister, who is in the city to campaign for the BJP in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, was addressing a news conference.

“One of the clips showing a Rohingya Muslim openly expressing gratitude not only to MIM but also to the Chief Minister for including him in the voter list, is a testimony that this corrupt alliance between the MIM and the TRS seeks to depend on illegal immigrants for political gains,” she said.

The BJP leader asked why the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) did not order a probe into the media reports about illegal immigrants finding a place in the voter list.

When asked about the MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge to show at least 1,000 Rohingyas in the voter list and also the statement as to why the Centre was not taking any action against the illegal immigrants, the Union Minister said law and order being the state subject, it was for TRS government to take action.

“The unholy alliance of the MIM and the TRS to espouse the cause of illegal immigrants tells you what their political identity thrives on,” she said.

She claimed that the BJP has taken a consistent stand, in Parliament and within the organization, against illegal immigrants. “Our consistent stand is that we need to protect the rights of every Indian citizen and the institutions and administration should ensure that taxpayers’ money goes to deserving Indian citizens,” she said.

Irani also alleged that the MIM-TRS alliance deliberately kept the old city of Hyderabad devoid of development to exploit the people for their political gains.

“Was it possible to have 75,000 illegal encroachments in this historic and iconic city without this corrupt and unholy collaboration,” she asked and pointed out that the encroachments were a major cause of floods in the city.

The Central Minister slammed the TRS government for its ‘failure’ to handle flood situation. She said 35,000 families were left to fend for themselves in the floods which claimed 80 lives.

Asked about the TRS allegation that the Centre has given no funds for relief in flood-affected Hyderabad, Irani claimed that the state government has not submitted a final memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs about the assessment of losses. “Despite this, the Centre released Rs 224 crore as advance,” she said.

Exuding confidence that the people of Hyderabad will bless the BJP in the December 1 election to the GHMC, she said the result of the by-election to the Dubbak Assembly seat and use of police force against the BJP cadres are indication that the TRS government has lost popular support.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.