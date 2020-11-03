Mindset was tentative, but glad to qualify: RCB captain Kohli

Abu Dhabi, Nov 3 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that going into the decisive Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals (DC) the “mindset was a little bit tentative”.

However, Kohli said in the end he was happy that his team qualified for the playoffs and got an opportunity to make it to the final slated for November 10. DC beat RCB by six wickets to qualify for the playoffs as well.

“We are happy that we’ve qualified. Top two would’ve been really very nice. But I think we’ve played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We have a shot, an opportunity and that’s all we want as a team,” Kohli said after the game.

“I’m sure the guys will be excited about what’s ahead for us. We can be more brave with the bat in pockets. With the ball, we were decent, probably we could have a strong powerplay, which is our strength. If we implement those things, we’ll be at the right end of the result. It’s important to stay positive,” he said.

RCB, asked to bat, scored 152 for seven wickets in 20 overs, and DC made 154 for four wickets in 19 overs.

“There are going to be learning along the way, but we are glad that we are through. We’ll have to assess what’s happening. Hopefully, they’ll [Chris Morris] and [Navdeep Saini] be fine by the time we play our next game. And see how they go in the next few days,” said Kohli, looking ahead.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.