Mindy Kaling welcomes her second child

News Desk 1Published: 9th October 2020 5:45 pm IST
Los Angeles, Oct 9 : Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

Kaling made the announcement during an episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, reports people.com.

“I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” Kaling told the host.

Colbert said: “No one even knew you were pregnant!”

To this, the actress replied: “I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people.”

After Colbert asked what her son’s name is, Kaling revealed: “His name is Spencer”.

Kaling has a old daughter named Katherine, who is two and a half years old.

She has chosen not to reveal the identity of her newborn’s father.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

