Mindy Kaling would love to work with Deepika, Sonam

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 8:23 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 21 : Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with.

“I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They’re both so talented,” Mindy told IANS, when asked about her dream project and if she is willing to work in a Bollywood film.

At the moment, Mindy is working with Priyanka Chopra. The two actresses collaborate on an upcoming wedding comedy.

“Priyanka is so smart. It’s been wonderful working with her,” Kaling said.

About their project, she added: “I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can’t wait to make it.”

The film is based around a big fat Indian wedding and is likely to narrate a tale of culture clash.

Mindy’s last project “Never Have I Ever” was a hit. The coming-of-age comedy web series is about an Indian teenager growing up in the US. It has been renewed for a second season.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

