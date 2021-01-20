MINI India delivers 512 cars in 2020, grows 34% in Q4

New Delhi, Jan 20 : BMW Group India’s premium small car brand MINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in the calendar year 2020.

The company said withstanding the current market challenges and lockdown situation, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in the second half of the year.

Accordingly, in Q4 2020 (October – December), MINI India posted the highest-ever quarter with a remarkable growth of 34 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019 and also closed the year with the highest-ever monthly sales in December.

“MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34 per cent in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

“From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique.”

Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

