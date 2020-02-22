‘Mini Motera Stadium’ set up at a temple in Ahmedabad

A+ A-

Ahmedabad: A six feet high and six feet wide ‘Mini Motera Stadium’ has been set up at Kumkum Temple in Maninagar here ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on February 24.

The model was completed in 80 hours. It also highlights Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago visit in 1893.

“US President Donald Trump is coming to India. We have made a six feet high and six feet wide Motera Stadium. It took 80 hours to make this. We have also put a cutout of Swami Vivekananda,” said Sadu Premvatsal Dasji.

Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.