This Mini Taj Mahal goes viral through TikTok after Trump visit

Bulandshahr: The mini Taj Mahal built by Faizul Hasan Qadri in memory of his wife to keep her love alive, has gone viral through Tik Tok app. Ever since US President Donald Trump has visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, people have gone crazy for Quadri’s mini Taj Mahal.

As reported by BBC Samachar, Mini Taj Mahal has 1.5 lakh followers and more than six lakh people have seen it so far. Two lakh people have shared videos of Mini Taj Mahal. Videos and photos of Mini Taj Mahal are being shared across Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, China and other countries.

Faizul Hasan Quadri built the mini Taj Mahal in the village in memory of his wife Tajammuli. Quadri was a resident of Kaser Kala, village of Dibai tehsil of Bulandshahar district, adjacent to Delhi. He was a postmaster in Qadri village itself. Quadri started building mini Taj Mahal in his farm in 2012 on the tomb of his wife Tajammuli. However, six years after that Quadri died in a road accident in November 2018. Fulfilling his wish, he was also laid to rest inside Mini Taj Mahal beside his wife.