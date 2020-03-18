Minimize use of public transport, demands Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Despite public appeals and health advisories that implore individuals to avoid unnecessary travel and crowding in public places, the Maharashtra Cheif Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the government will be forced to take stringent action by suspending bus and train services.

CM Thackeray also said the government has directed private offices to work at 50% attendance while the government staff was reduced to minimum.

“We are not shutting down buses and trains as of now. We are appealing to people to avoid non-essential travel, but if people don’t exercise restraint and don’t listen, we will be forced to shut them down,” said the CM briefing the cabinet meeting.

However, there will be no closure of government offices amidst the outbreak.



