Minimum salary for expats to bring families reduced in Oman

Muscat: In a major step aimed at promoting family reunification and attracting skilled foreign workers, Oman has reduced the minimum salary requirement for expatriates to obtain a family visa, local media reported.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) said the salary threshold for family visas has been reduced by more than 50 per cent.

As per a report by Times of Oman, previously, expatriates had to earn 600 OMR (Rs 1,29,087) per month to obtain visas for family members. Now, need to earn just 300 OMR (Rs 64,543) per month to qualify for a dependent visa.

Also Read UAE updates 15 services of visa, entry permits

The new policy also empowers sponsors to determine their family status as they can better assess their ability to support their family in Oman.

The reduction in the salary ceiling is expected to have a positive impact on the welfare of expatriate workers and their families as they can now reunite and build a more stable life in Oman.

The decision to reduce the salary requirement is expected to provide a significant boost to the Omani economy by attracting skilled workers.