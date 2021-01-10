Minimum temperature to fall 3-4 degree over NW India

New Delhi, Jan 10 : Minimum temperature is very likely to fall gradually by three-four degree Celsius during next three-four days, causing isolated cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on January 12 and 13, the IMD said on Sunday.

Prevalence of dry north or northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India is learnt to be the reason behind the temperature fall, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather summary report.

As per the IMD, strong surface winds with 15-25 kmph speed are very likely over the plains of northwest India during next three days.

“Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degree Celsius very likely over most parts of northwest India during next 3-4 days and rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during subsequent 2-3 days over the same region. Fall in minimum temperature by 3-5 degree Celsius over most parts of central and east India during next 3-4 days and by 2-3 degree Celsius over west India during next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter,” the IMD forecast.

The Met Department also confirmed that there will be “no significant change in minimum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 3-4 days”.

Meanwhile, shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Telangana, Odisha and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 11, over Jharkhand on January 11-12 and over northeast India during next 5 days.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal up to mid tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep during next three days, the IMD said.

