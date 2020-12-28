Minimum temperatures rise across J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 28 : Minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Monday due to cloud cover and rain as the MeT office forecast improvement from Monday afternoon.

“Light snowfall in higher reaches and rain occurred in plains of J&K during the last 24 hours. Weather is likely to improve from today afternoon as we do not expect any major snowfall/rain till December 31”, an official of the MeT department said.

Scores of tourists have arrived in Gulmarg ski resort and Pahalgam hill station to welcome the new year in the picturesque snowbound locations.

Hotels in Srinagar city are also noticing hustle and bustle due to arrivals of guests from outside the valley.

Kashmir is reeling under intense cold as the ongoing 40-day long period of harsh weather, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will end on January 31.

Srinagar recorded 0.6, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 6.5 as the minimum temperatures on Monday.

The minimum temperature rose above the freezing point in Srinagar after a fortnight.

Leh town recorded minus 7.4, Kargil minus 12.8 and Drass minus 14.2 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 6.4, Katra 4.0, Batote minus 1.7, Bannihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah also minus 0.2 as the minimum temperatures.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.