Minister Errabelli discusses Kishan Reddy’s ’empty promises’

Hyderabad: Criticizing union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy’s speeches, Telangana panchayat raj minister and TRS MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao demanded that the former present facts and figures to people and refrain from making false accusations against the Telangana government.

Likening Reddy to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Dayakar Rao told media persons on August 21 that Kishan Reddy has failed to protect the interests of Telangana state. Despite being in the union cabinet for the last two years, Rao said that just like his party (BJP)”, Kishan Reddy also made “empty promises”.

Rao further added that no state can compete with the welfare schemes Telangana has and criticized the central government for failing to extend special assistance to the state. He also said that Telangana was lagging behind in tourism and wanted the union tourism minister to disclose his plans for developing the same.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao also criticized BJP leaders from the central government for “replicating” welfare schemes introduced by the ruling TRS government in Telangana. Government whip and TRS MLABalka Suman also criticized the union minister by likening him to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and rubbished Kishan Reddy’s criticism of Telangana’s “dynastic politics”, stating that the BJP is no exception to family politics either.