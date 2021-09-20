Minister Indra Karan Reddy and MLA struck in lift, escape unhurt

Hyderabad: Minister A Indrakaran Reddy was caught in a lift for some time and faced an ordeal. Later he was shifted out from the lift taking help from a technical person according to information. He was in the Miyapur area to attend a real estate program when the incident took place.

MLA Gandhi was also present with the minister when they caught in the lift which was stuck due to technical problems. According to information the lift was stuck due to technical problem for some time causing problem to the minister and the MLA.

However with the help of police and officials, they managed to bring in technical staff to repair and get the minister and the MLA out from the lift to safety. With this the officials heaved a sigh of relief.