Minister KTR invites Indian diaspora in USA to come invest in Telangana

Telangana Industries Minister has invited the Indian diaspora in the US to come to invest in the state of Telangana.

Speaking at the Indian American Diaspora Meet & Greet program in New Jersey, KTR spoke about the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ initiative. He appealed to the diaspora to become a part of the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi program by contributing through the portal, which the minister recently launched in the USA.

He also recollected his student life and early career days in New Jersey, the USA with the diaspora.

KTR stated that the Telangana government is upgrading the educational infrastructure in the state on large scale. “While the states which were formed before Telangana in 2001, i.e Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, are still struggling to settle down, Telangana state which was formed just seven years ago, has made rapid strides in development under the visionary leadership of CM KCR. Despite the Covid pandemic, demonetization, and a very unsupportive central government, Telangana has done well in various sectors,” he said.

Minister KTR said that when the state was formed, Telangana’s per capita income was one lakh twenty-four thousand rupees. “And today it rose by 130% to two lakh seventy-eight thousand rupees in seven years. The GSDP was 4.9 lakh crore rupees back then. And today it is 11.54 lakh crore rupees,” he said.

Minister KTR mentioned how Telangana Govt resolved the long-troubling electricity issue in the State. He highlighted that the State’s installed power capacity had doubled in the past seven years.

“Before Telangana State was formed, farmers faced a lot of issues due to power crises and the industry had three days’ power holiday and industrialists were staging protests at Indira Park in Hyderabad. But today the scenario has changed. 24/7 free power is being given to farmers, the uninterrupted quality power supply is being given to industries. Very few states in India can claim something like this, he said. Every single household in Telangana today has a portable drinking water connection thanks to the visionary leadership of CM KCR,” he remarked.

KTR highlighted that Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in less than four years and is providing water for irrigation to lakhs of acres. He lamented that the union government had never supported the State on this Project or lauded the efforts.

“12,769 villages in Telangana have a nursery, graveyard, dump yard, and portable drinking water connection at home. The Panchayati secretaries take care of all the activities,” he said.

At the event, Minister KTR facilitated Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, a noted Indian radiation oncologist. Minister KTR recalled his earlier meetings with Dr Dattatreyudu and appreciated his efforts in contributing to society.

He said that the Government of Telangana has recently launched the prestigious Telangana Health Profile initiative as a major step to improve the quality of healthcare services. “We launched a pilot in Sircilla and Mulugu districts. We are building digital medical records for every citizen in Telangana. We want to use the data for healthcare strategy,” he added.

“In Telangana rural development and urban development go hand in hand. It is one of those rare states where diverse sectors such as agriculture and Information Technology sectors both are growing at breakneck speed,” he remarked.

The Minister requested the diaspora to come forward and invest in Telangana. He explained about the IT Ecosystem developed in Hyderabad. He also highlighted the Growth In Dispersion (GRID) policy and stated that the Telangana Govt. is also developing IT infrastructure in the north and eastern parts of the city.

He thanked the members of the diaspora who came forward to invest in tier-II cities in Telangana.