Ministers, Bureaucrats sanitize hands at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Understanding the importance of personal hygiene to restrict the spread of corona virus. Hand-washing program was taken up in Pragathi Bhavan.

Water is kept in two huge vessels for the ministers and officials to wash their hands. Strict instructions were given that all those entering the premises should wash their hands and clean them with a sanitizer.

The Ministers, officials and others who are attending Tuesday’s emergency and high- level meeting have washed their hands and sanitized them before attending the meeting. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao urged people to follow individual hygiene in their homes and offices.

