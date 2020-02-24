UP Ministers inspected venue in Prayagraj ahead of PM’s visit

A+ A-

Prayagraj: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled visit here on February 29, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Sidharth Nath Singh and Dr. Mahendra Singh inspected the venue and gave necessary guidelines regarding the rally.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Prayagraj on February 29, said Sidharth Nath Singh.

“Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Prayagraj on February 29, inspected the venue and gave necessary guidelines regarding the rally in the review meeting of district administration with Dr. Mahendra Singh,” tweeted Sidharth Nath Singh.

Mahendra Singh also took to Twitter and informed that necessary equipments will be given to specially-abled and elderly people at the event.