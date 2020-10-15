Ministry of Railways issues ‘Development of Goods-sheds’

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways have issued a Policy on Development of Goods-sheds at small/road-side stations through Private Investment with an aim at augmenting terminal capacity through private participation by allowing setting up of new goods-shed facilities and developing existing goods-sheds at a larger number of stations.

The features of the policy include: Private parties permitted to develop goods wharf, loading/unloading facilities, facilities for labour (resting space with shade, drinking water, bathing facilities, etc) approach road, covered shed and other related infrastructure. The facilities are to be created/developed by the private party through its own investment., according to an official release.

All developments for the proposed facility will be as per approved Railway designs and constructed to approved Railway standards and specifications.

Railways shall not levy any departmental or any other charges for the construction. The facilities created by the private party shall be used as a common user facility, and no preference or priority will be granted to the traffic of the party over the traffic of other customers.

Responsibility for maintenance of assets and facilities created shall be vested with the party during the agreement period.

Incentives under the scheme: Share in the Terminal Charges (TC) and Terminal Access Charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all the inward and outward traffic dealt at the goods-shed for five (05) years, from the date of completion of the work.

The party seeking the least share (TC/TAC) shall be selected through competitive bidding, to be done At Divisional Level and the additional revenue for the party through – utilization of available space for establishing small canteen/tea-shop, advertisements, etc.

Source: ANI