Minor boy, 22-year-old lover end lives in Telangana

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 1:35 am IST
Minor boy, 22-year-old lover end lives in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 23 : A minor boy and his 22-year-old girlfriend in Telangana committed suicide by jumping into a well as their families had rejected their marriage proposal.

Their bodies were recovered from the open agriculture well near Raju Thanda village in Mahabubabad district.

The 17-year-old boy and the woman, both residents of Vadla Thanda were in relationship for some time. However, their families were opposed to the alliance.

The duo went missing three days ago. Their worried family members searched for them in surrounding villages.

Bodies of the duo were found floating in an agriculture well on Wednesday. Some farmers going into the field noticed the bodies and alerted police.

READ:  Telangana: SSC board likely to reduce exam papers to six

Police fished out the bodies and shifted them to Mahabubabad Government Hospital for autopsy.

A police officer said they registered a case and took up investigations.

A pall of gloom descended on Vadla Thanda. According to villagers, the boy, said to be a Class 10 student, and the woman, a degree student, were neighbours and were in love for couple of years.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 1:35 am IST
Back to top button