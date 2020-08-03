Minor boy killed, 4 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Published: 3rd August 2020
Banihal: A four-year-old boy was killed and four others, including his mother and minor brother, were injured as the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

The Bolero vehicle was going to Rajgarh in Ramban district from Dessa in Doda when it rolled down into the 150-feet-deep river resulting in boy’s death and injuries to four other passengers, they said

Police officials identified the dead as Pritam Singh, son of Balwant Singh of Hiller, Rajgarh in Ramban district.

The boy’s mother Nisha Devi, 22, and his elder brother Ansh, 6, too were injured in the accident.

Sources said the woman was returning to her in-laws’ place in Rajgarh along with her two minor sons from her parental house in Dessa.

The two other injured persons were Bihari Lal, 66 and Deepak Singh, 32, both resident of Gai of Dessa area in Doda.

All four injured have been admitted in the Ramban district hospital.

Source: IANS
