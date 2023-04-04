Minor falls from hostel building in Rangareddy, police suspect suicide

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th April 2023 7:46 pm IST
Death of student not due to food poisoning; Kerala Police suspect a plot
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl died after falling from her hostel building on Monday in Hayathnagar’s Rangareddy district.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudam district. She was pursuing her intermediate and NEET coaching at a private college in Pragathinagar, Hayathnagr area.

Also Read
Telangana: Nurse dies in road mishap in Sangareddy

According to reports Priyanka went to the terrace of her hostel building where she allegedly fell. However, police suspect the girl died by suicide.

MS Education Academy

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th April 2023 7:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button