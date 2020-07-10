Minor fire reported at I&B Ministry office room in Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at one of the rooms in Shastri Bhawan here on Friday morning, which was put out by firefighters within a few minutes.

“The fire started in an AC stabiliser and electrical wires in an office room of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

A fire call was made at 11.40 am, following which six fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 11.50 am.

It was the second fire reported in Shastri Bhawan in a week. A fire was reported at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday.

Source: PTI