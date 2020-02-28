menu
Minor gang-raped in Patna, locals indulge in arson

Posted by Qayam Published: February 28, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Patna: After a class 7th student was gang-raped by a group of men near Manjhi Park in Patna, the agitated locals and relatives of the victim gathered outside the Patkar police station and indulged in arson to on Thursday over alleged police laxity.

A police officer said that they have already arrested a person in the case and looking for another in connection with the case.

“The statement of the girl will be recorded tomorrow in court. We have arrested a person in this case and some of the accused are absconding,” said Pramod Kumar, Station House Officer while speaking to media.

Source: ANI
