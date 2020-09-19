Minor girl abducted, raped in UP

By Sameer Updated: 19th September 2020 12:56 pm IST
Uighur girls
Representational Photo

Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The alleged incident took place on Friday in the village under Bhopa police station limits, they said.

The girl returned to her home later in the evening after which a case was registered under sections Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder) and 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused is absconding, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, the accused took her to a nearby place on his motorcycle and raped her.

Source: PTI
READ:  Mandoli Jail inmate commits suicide
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close