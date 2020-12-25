Minor girl dies after falling into water-filled pit in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 25 : A five-year-old girl died after she fell into a water-filled pit at Maidawas village in Gurugram, police said on Friday.

Police have booked the village sarpanch Brahm Prakash Tyagi in connection with the incident after the kid’s father Satish Kumar levelled serious allegations of negligence on part of the sarpanch.

Madhu fell into the pit while playing with her siblings and a few friends on Thursday.

The incident came to light when Kumar noticed his daughter near the water pit around 12.45 p.m.

“When I came back to my house after work I didn’t find my daughter at home and after a search she was found inside a water pit dug in the middle of the village. With the help of my brother, I pulled out my daughter from the pit and rushed her to a private hospital where the doctor declared her dead,” Kumar said in his police compliant.

Kumar, who is an auto driver, told the police that it was a gross negligence on part of the village sarpanch as the pit is situated in the middle of the village without any boundry wall or signages to keep people away.

“If the sarpanch had taken the necessary steps or erected a boundary wall around the pit my daughter would not have died.”

Meanwhile, the sarpanch refused to say anything about the incident.

“A case under section 304A of the IPC was registered against the sarpanch at the Sector-65 police station. Further probe is on,” said Deepak Kumar, station house officer of Sector-65 police station.

