Minor girl gang-raped in MP’s Khargone

Khargone: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three unidentified men near Marugarh village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Chainpur police station area, they said.

The girl and her brother were sleeping inside a hut in an agriculture field in the village when the three accused arrived on a two-wheeler and dragged her out, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan said.

They hit the brother with a stick when he opposed them, the SP said.

The accused then dragged the girl to another part of the field and took turns to rape her, the official said.

Meanwhile, as the brother raised an alarm and alerted the villagers, the accused fled the spot leaving the two-wheeler behind, the SP said.

Chauhan said a case under relevant sections has been registered and the minor girl’s medical examination was also conducted.

The two-wheeler used by the culprits turned out to be a stolen one, the SP said, adding that further investigations are on.

WHY does this report of Dalit woman killed after gang rape gets no more than 4 inch column space in the most innocuous corner on page 8 of Indian Express?



Coz rapists are Shahid &Sahil. Unlike "upper castes"of Hathras, they're NOT identified as Muslims https://t.co/FWIkdW5REJ — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) October 1, 2020

Source: PTI