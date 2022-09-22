Minor girl in Assam goes missing after scolding in school, rescued

Tinsukia: A Class 9 girl student went missing in Assam’s Tinsukia town on Thursday after she was scolded by her school Principal and asked to bring her parents. However, the girl was later rescued safely, police said.

The incident happened in Tinsukia’s Don Bosco School.

According to the Principal, the girl was resorting to unfair means in an examination at school. “The girl was caught with some chits inside a handkerchief during her English exam and the teacher on duty brought her to me. I allowed her to re-appear and told her to call her parents on Thursday for a meeting.”

However, the girl did not reach school on Thursday. When the school authority contacted the parents about her absence, they said that she had left for school in the morning as usual.

A missing case was reported and police jumped into action to find the trace of the girl.

“We immediately circulated her picture in all police stations, and a team was also sent in search of her. We found her near the Dhola-Sodiya bridge on Brahmaputra River,” Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, Debojit Deuri told IANS.

He said that the girl was very frightened when the Principal asked her to bring her parents. That is why she could not acquire the courage to reach school and she even did not inform her parents about Wednesday’s incident.

“Timely intervention by the police probably averted any untoward incident today,” he added.

Meanwhile, parents and a section of people accused the school authority of behaving insensibly with the minor.