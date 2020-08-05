Minor girl killed in UP after failed rape attempt

Bulandshahr: A man has been arrested for reportedly killing an 8-year-old girl in Sikri village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, Ashok, lured the girl with the offer of corn and attempted to rape her. When she raised an alarm, he killed her, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

He later hid the body in the fields, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on complaint of the victim’s father, police said.

Meanwhile, agitated villagers surrounded the police station and demanded that the accused be hanged to death.

