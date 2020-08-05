Minor girl killed in UP after failed rape attempt

Posted By Nihad Amani Published: 5th August 2020 4:47 pm IST
Minor girl killed in UP after failed rape attempt

Bulandshahr: A man has been arrested for reportedly killing an 8-year-old girl in Sikri village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday night, they said.

The accused, Ashok, lured the girl with the offer of corn and attempted to rape her. When she raised an alarm, he killed her, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

He later hid the body in the fields, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on complaint of the victim’s father, police said.

Meanwhile, agitated villagers surrounded the police station and demanded that the accused be hanged to death.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close