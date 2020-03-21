Minor girl molested, killed in TN

Chennai: In a gruesome incident near here on Saturday, a Class 5 student was molested and killed by throwing her off the terrace of a building. One person was arrested.

The police have arrested the girl’s neighbour a 29-year-old man within hours of the crime.

According to the police, the 10-year-old girl went out of her house in Maduravoyal locality to use the bathroom and did not return early on Saturday.

Alarmed by her absence the girl’s parents called the police. The parents, neighbours and police personnel took out a search party.

The girl was found lying in a pool of blood at the backside of the building.

She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. On medical examination, it was found that the girl was molested.

The police arrested the girl’s neighbour — a construction labourer P.Suresh, who confessed to molesting the girl on the terrace and when she shouted he threw her down.

Source: IANS

