Minor girl rape: Man sentenced to 20 years jail

Hyderabad: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases at Namppally metropolitan Courts, sentenced a welder from Golconda to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping his five-year-old niece.

The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala held the 26-year-old welder guilty for the offence under Section 5(m)(n) of POCSO Act, punishable under Section 6 of POCSO Act and under Sections 376 AB and 376 (2)(f) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused and in default of payment of the fine he must undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said the girl’s grandfather lodged a complaint with the police in July 2017 stating that in the night, he woke up to go to the washroom and found that his son-in-law was not present in his room. After searching in other rooms, he saw him in his daughter-in-law’s room and found that he was violating the girl when she was asleep.

He shouted and woke up the other family members and caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police. The verdict was delivered within three months after filing the charge sheet, Chandrasekhar Reddy said.