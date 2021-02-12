Minor killed in Pak-Afghan border attack

Islamabad, Feb 12 : A five-year-old minor was killed and seven children were injured in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan into Pakistani territory, an army statement said.

The incident took place at 2.50 p.m. on Thursday when terrorists fired five rockets from Afghanistan into Bajaur district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, a source told Xinhua news agency, adding that

the Pakistani troops conducted a retaliatory attack.

The army did not offer more details as to which group was involved in Thursday’s attack.

On Sunday night, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said that its stance on the threats posed to the country and the region by terror groups like the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had been vindicated by a United Nations report.

The 27th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team released earlier this month said that the TTP was reported to have overseen a reunification of splinter groups that took place in Afghanistan and was moderated by the Al Qaeda, which was expected to increase the threat to Afghanistan, Pakistan and the region.

